CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,040,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,220,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,130,000 after purchasing an additional 240,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,169,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,977,000 after purchasing an additional 470,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of CF opened at $92.03 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

