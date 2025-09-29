Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $562,221,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,243.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,491,000 after purchasing an additional 629,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $280.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.55. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.06.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

