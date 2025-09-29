Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Critical Review

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) and Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Columbia Sportswear and Teijin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 1 5 1 0 2.00 Teijin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus price target of $60.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.50%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Teijin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 6.59% 12.97% 7.93% Teijin N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Teijin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Teijin pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Columbia Sportswear pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teijin has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Teijin”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.37 billion 0.86 $223.27 million $3.92 13.43 Teijin $6.60 billion 0.26 $187.09 million N/A N/A

Columbia Sportswear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teijin.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Teijin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Teijin

(Get Free Report)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

