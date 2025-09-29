Comparing Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) & Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Powerstorm alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powerstorm and Actelis Networks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Actelis Networks $7.76 million 0.64 -$4.37 million ($0.78) -0.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Powerstorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Actelis Networks.

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Actelis Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Powerstorm and Actelis Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 0.00 Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Actelis Networks has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,172.26%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Profitability

This table compares Powerstorm and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A Actelis Networks -115.31% -264.19% -80.77%

Risk and Volatility

Powerstorm has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Actelis Networks beats Powerstorm on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

(Get Free Report)

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Powerstorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerstorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.