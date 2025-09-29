Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) vs. Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Head to Head Review

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Taylor Wimpey and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 1 2 0 1 2.25 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Comstock Holding Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $4.37 billion 1.08 $433.99 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $51.29 million 3.05 $14.56 million $1.51 10.29

Taylor Wimpey has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 28.35% 30.98% 25.69%

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Taylor Wimpey on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

