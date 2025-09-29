Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 130.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.07.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.