Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 178,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 497,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
