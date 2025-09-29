Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $132.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $131.20 and a one year high of $261.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.81.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.28.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

