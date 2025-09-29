Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Stock Holdings Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 969.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 143,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $132.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $131.20 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.81. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

