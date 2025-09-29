Critical Contrast: Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) & Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Profitability

This table compares Indivior and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indivior N/A N/A N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54%

Risk & Volatility

Indivior has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indivior and Acerus Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indivior $791.00 million 3.81 $205.00 million $1.05 20.81 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 7.71 -$18.79 million ($0.08) -2.75

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Indivior shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Indivior beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

