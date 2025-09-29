CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price objective on CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 435.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 63,348.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in CSW Industrials by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSW opened at $241.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.78. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $240.26 and a 52-week high of $436.50.
CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
