CX Institutional Acquires 1,093 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 828,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,627,000 after acquiring an additional 77,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after buying an additional 60,293 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,710,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 114,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $76.52 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

