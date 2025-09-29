CX Institutional Acquires 1,223 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

CX Institutional grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,220,259,000 after acquiring an additional 592,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 105,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 85,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,174,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $103.54 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

