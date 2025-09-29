CX Institutional Boosts Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 327.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $125.43 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $127.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

