CX Institutional Buys 808 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fortive were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 28.7% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $3,542,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 60.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 239,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

NYSE FTV opened at $48.53 on Monday. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

