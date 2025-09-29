CX Institutional Cuts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $301,818.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,728,784.67. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,791 shares of company stock worth $4,357,225 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $128.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

