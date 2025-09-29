CX Institutional Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.9% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

