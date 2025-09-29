CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,002.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17,147.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,058 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $98.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.16.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

