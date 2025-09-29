CX Institutional Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

CX Institutional grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 310,531 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 16,935.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137,856 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,555,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after buying an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $227.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.08.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $240.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

