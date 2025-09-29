CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

CX Institutional boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $97.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

