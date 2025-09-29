CX Institutional Has $108,000 Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF $EDEN

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 31,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EDEN opened at $108.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $217.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

