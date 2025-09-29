CX Institutional Has $119,000 Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after purchasing an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after acquiring an additional 618,956 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 367,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at $66,091,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PKG opened at $215.93 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.97 and its 200-day moving average is $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

