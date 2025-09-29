CX Institutional Has $130,000 Holdings in Celanese Corporation $CE

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Celanese were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,662 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 9,132.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,263,000 after buying an additional 1,781,837 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,391,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,771,000 after buying an additional 1,773,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,164,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,629,000 after buying an additional 819,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,015,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 803,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $204,193.75. The trade was a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $40.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Celanese Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CE

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.