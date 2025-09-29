CX Institutional Has $173,000 Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ameren were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $241,496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 51.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,138,000 after acquiring an additional 979,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 11,913.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,500,000 after acquiring an additional 795,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Ameren Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $102.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.