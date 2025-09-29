CX Institutional Has $184,000 Holdings in California Resources Corporation $CRC

CX Institutional lessened its position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in California Resources were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 269.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 68.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 41.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%.California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

