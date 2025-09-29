CX Institutional Has $194,000 Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 1,240.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amentum were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the first quarter valued at $5,238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amentum by 18.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 110,123 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Amentum by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Amentum by 14.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the first quarter valued at $615,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 57.83. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.Amentum’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

