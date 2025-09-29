CX Institutional Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

CX Institutional cut its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after buying an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,214,000 after buying an additional 1,510,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,696,000 after buying an additional 1,290,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $56.52 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,050 shares of company stock worth $9,070,162. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

