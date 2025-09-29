CX Institutional Has $96,000 Stake in Edison International $EIX

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Edison International were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 4,157.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

