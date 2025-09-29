CX Institutional Increases Stake in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 569.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $4,082,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 32.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 3,534.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. Bio-Techne Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

