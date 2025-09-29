CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

CX Institutional increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 168.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

