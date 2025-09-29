CX Institutional Purchases 264 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Textron were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 14.0% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $83.57 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

