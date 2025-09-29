CX Institutional Purchases 301 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in BXP were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in BXP by 105.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BXP by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of BXP by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 124,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of BXP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BXP by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $74.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,494.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,066.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

