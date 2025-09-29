CX Institutional Purchases 87 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

CX Institutional increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 329.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after purchasing an additional 474,776 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 64.8% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,083,000 after purchasing an additional 158,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $180.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $176.57 and a one year high of $296.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.87.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.09.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

