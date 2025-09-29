CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6,835.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $70.99 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

