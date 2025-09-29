CX Institutional Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $NUEM

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 48,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS NUEM opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

