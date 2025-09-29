CX Institutional Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF $EWQ

CX Institutional cut its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,121,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,624,000. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $43.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

