Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 0.5%

BKNG opened at $5,548.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,060.98 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,553.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,276.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.