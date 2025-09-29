Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after buying an additional 733,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after buying an additional 105,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,235,000 after buying an additional 589,151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,636,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after buying an additional 468,145 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.33 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $176.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $521,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 576,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,253,283.90. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 232,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,519,760. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 743,915 shares of company stock valued at $91,779,645. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

See Also

