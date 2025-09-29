Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 69.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 41.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $496.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.83 and a 200-day moving average of $361.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $506.55. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The company had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,350. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 41,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.11, for a total transaction of $18,940,451.11. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,539,874.33. This trade represents a 53.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,266 shares of company stock worth $74,111,427. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $422.27.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

