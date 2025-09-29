Dakota Wealth Management Has $484,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after buying an additional 1,903,192 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after buying an additional 1,828,084 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,445.9% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 984,599 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

