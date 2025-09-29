Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NU were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Citigroup raised shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE:NU opened at $15.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

