Dakota Wealth Management Invests $317,000 in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 22.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $127.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

