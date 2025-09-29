Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,841 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $3,886,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Generac by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Generac by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Generac by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $168.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.