Dakota Wealth Management Sells 950 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 1,829.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $176.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Baird R W downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.