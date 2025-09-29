DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in DaVita by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $131.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.07 and a 12 month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

