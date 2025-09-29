dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock Price Up 31.8% – Should You Buy?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) was up 31.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.91. Approximately 6,520,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,267% from the average daily volume of 193,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s payout ratio is -21.74%.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

