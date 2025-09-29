dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Trading Up 31.8% – Should You Buy?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) shot up 31.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.91. 6,520,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,267% from the average session volume of 193,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.
dentalcorp Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.24.
dentalcorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.74%.
dentalcorp Company Profile
Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.
Read More
