Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.