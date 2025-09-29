Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Melius began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

