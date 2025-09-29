Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tassel Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $559,000. Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $529,336,000.

DFUS stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

